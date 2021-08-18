Advertisement
Kerry people on PUP just under 4,800

Aug 18, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people on PUP just under 4,800
The number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is just under 4,800.

The Department of Social Protection says this week (up to August 18th), 4,768 people in Kerry are getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That’s a decrease of 191 people compared to the previous week (4,959) and is down from a peak this year of almost 18,500 (9th February).

Up to August 18th, 82 more Kerry people claimed the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or needing to self-isolate; the total number of people who have claimed this benefit in the county stands at 3,613.

 

 

