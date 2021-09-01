Kerry people on PUP just under 4,500

The number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) now stands at just under 4,500.

The Department of Social Protection says this week (up to August 31st), 4,449 people in Kerry are getting PUP, as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That’s a decrease of 184 people compared to the previous week (4,633).

Up to August 31st, 57 more Kerry people claimed the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or needing to self-isolate; the total number of people who have claimed this benefit in the county stands at 3,761.