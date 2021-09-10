Kerry people on PUP just over 4,300

The number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) now stands at just over 4,300.

The Department of Social Protection says this week (up to September 7th), 4,320 people in Kerry are getting PUP, as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That's a decrease of 129 people compared to the previous week (4,449).

Advertisement

Up to September 7th, 96 more Kerry people claimed the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or needing to self-isolate; the total number of people who have claimed this benefit in the county stands at 3,857.