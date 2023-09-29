Kerry people invited to share views on Ireland’s MEP Constituencies make-up

People in Kerry are being invited to share their views on the make-up of Ireland’s MEP Constituencies.

Ireland currently has 13 MEPs representing three constituencies - South, Dublin, and Midlands-North-West.

This will increase to 14 which requires a review of constituencies.

The Electoral Commission is inviting submissions from the public which can be made until October 29th.

It must present its recommendations to the Oireachtas by November 27th.

The Electoral Commission invites submissions in relation to matters which should be considered in reporting on European Parliament constituencies. Submissions should be addressed to The Electoral Commission, Dublin Castle, Dublin 2 or by email to [email protected]