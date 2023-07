People in Kerry are being called on to donate any unused musical instruments.

The Library Services and Environment Office of Kerry County Council along with Music Generation Kerry is looking for these instruments for a new project.

Donations will be accepted from next Wednesday, the 19th of July, until September 30th, at the libraries in Killarney, Tralee, Cahersiveen and Listowel.

Instruments donated through this project will be available to all young people living in Kerry.