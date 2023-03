Patients in Kerry and Cork will get access to a neurological rehabilitation team to support their recovery.

This team will work outside of hospitals, in the community.

They’ll support a range of patients, including people who’ve had strokes, as well as those with acquired brain injuries, Parkinson’s, MS and spinal cord injuries.

A report in today’s Irish Examiner says it’ll be funded under the HSE National Service Plan for 2023.

