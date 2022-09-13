Kerry parishes encouraged to mark Season of Creation

Parishes across the diocese of Kerry are being encouraged to mark the Season of Creation.

From September 1st to October 4th, Christian churches around the world are urged to focus on protecting the natural world.

All 53 parishes in Kerry have received leaflets explaining the theme and giving practical suggestions of actions.

The leaflet is also available on the diocesan website dioceseofkerry.ie and its Facebook page.

On September 22nd the diocese’s organising committee will host a free webinar focusing on the role of soil and water; details are available on the diocesan website.