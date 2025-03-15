Kerry Parents and friends respond to closure of Caherciveen Day Services

Kerry Parents and Friends association have released a statement on the closure of Cahersiveen Day services.

Families have been informed by the group that services for people with additional needs must be paused temporarily at Cahersiveen Day Services and Cúnamh Iveragh from March 24th.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association says it regrets the temporary closure of Cahersiveen Day Services and Cúnamh Iveragh, stating that the decision has not been made lightly.

The group, that provides services for people with additional needs, cites ongoing workforce challenges in recruiting and retaining skilled staff as the main reason for the temporary closure.

The association's CEO Neil Ashworth says the well being of those in its care is the highest priority.

The association says that without the necessary staffing levels, the services cannot continue to run safely and effectively.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association is actively working with the HSE to identify the available resources in order to maintain the service in a full or reduced capacity.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has raised serious concerns about the suspension of day services for young adults with intellectual disabilities in Cahersiveen from March 24th.

He's called on Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Norma Foley to intervene on behalf of the children, young adults and their families, and says they've been left in the lurch.

Deputy Daily feels that the 10 days' notice to find alternative services is inadequate, and described the service as a "vital lifeline"