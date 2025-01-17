Advertisement
News

Kerry opposition TD calls for clarification on Independents' u-turn on carbon tax increases

Jan 17, 2025 08:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry opposition TD calls for clarification on Independents' u-turn on carbon tax increases
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Kerry’s only opposition TD has called on regional Independent TDs to clarify their reasons for backing continuous carbon tax increases in the new programme for government.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly called the policy a punitive measure which will heap more pressure on already hard-pressed households.

The legislation ensures annual increases to the carbon tax of approximately €7.50 per tonne up until 2029 and €6.50 in 2030.

Advertisement

Independent TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae had previously opposed the policy which Deputy Pa Daly has branded as ‘out of touch’.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council puts historic Fenit property up for sale
Advertisement
Leadership rewired is theme of this year’s Cantillon conference
UHK under state of 'escalation' with unprecedented demand for emergency department
Advertisement

Recommended

'Pink night' in aid of Comfort for Chemo in Kilcummin Klub Bar Jan 18th
Cobh provide opposition for Kerry tonight in Munster Cup
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Kerry post primary schools cross country competition takes place today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus