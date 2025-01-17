Kerry’s only opposition TD has called on regional Independent TDs to clarify their reasons for backing continuous carbon tax increases in the new programme for government.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly called the policy a punitive measure which will heap more pressure on already hard-pressed households.

The legislation ensures annual increases to the carbon tax of approximately €7.50 per tonne up until 2029 and €6.50 in 2030.

Independent TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae had previously opposed the policy which Deputy Pa Daly has branded as ‘out of touch’.