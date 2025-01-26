Kerry Olympic rower encourages teenage girls to consider studying STEM subjects

A Kerry Olympic rower is encouraging teenage girls to consider a career in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.

Zoe Hyde from Killorglin is joining Olympic sprinter Phil Healy, 4x400m relay Olympic squad member Claire Dunne and female graduates o study these so-called STEM subjects.

She is among the speakers at the largest-ever I Wish Showcase, on the 6th of February at the RDS in Dublin.

Ms Hyde, who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, will highlight how advancements in STEM, drive success in sports and beyond.

Over 4,000 female teenage students from across the island are expected to attend the 11th annual iteration of the I Wish event.

As well as inspirational speakers and workshops, there will be over 30 exhibitors, including Deloitte, Dell Technologies, Merck, Virigin Media, Sport Ireland Her Moves Campaign, Johnson & Johnson, Regeneron, Qualcomm and more.

Over 62,000 students have attended since 2015.

The 2025 I Wish Showcase will feature a new Sport Innovation Hub where attendees can explore how advancements in technology are revolutionising performances, training and competition.

Additionally, the event will debut a Food Science Hub, offering a glimpse into how STEM is reshaping what we eat and how it's made.

Other innovative hubs dedicated to construction, entrepreneurship and emerging STEM fields will showcase the latest breakthroughs shaping these industries.

Registration is still open at iwish.ie/register.