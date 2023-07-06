Kerry nursing home not taking adequate precautions to protect against fire risks

A South Kerry nursing home was found not to be taking the adequate precautions to protect residents against the risk of fire.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Kenmare Nursing Home on March 28th.

Kenmare Nursing Unit has undertaken a plan to address areas of concern raised in the report.

Advertisement

The inspector found the centre was compliant across 11 areas of the Health Act 2007, including staffing, residents’ rights and health care.

It was substantially compliant in five areas – premises, infection control, medicines and pharmaceutical services, individual assessments and care plans, and regarding the temporary discharge of residents.

Kenmare Nursing Home, which is located at Killaha East, was found to be non-compliant regarding fire precautions.

Advertisement

The inspector noted that notwithstanding the works already completed and improvements made to fire safety management, further action was needed to ensure the safety of residents living in the centre.

They stated the registered provider was not taking adequate precautions against the risk of fire; the means of escape required improvement, action was required to ensure adequate containment of fire and arrangements for maintaining fire equipment were not effective.

Kenmare Nursing Home put a compliance plan in place to address these issues, which included them reviewing their fire evacuation plan and signage and ensuring all staff will take part in fire drills.

Advertisement

The inspector noted it was clear that residents were supported to have a good quality of life in this centre and that staff were kind and provided care and support in a respectful and unhurried manner.

The full report can be seen here: