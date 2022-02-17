Kerry nursing home failing to meet national fire safety standards

A HIQA inspection has found deficiencies in relation to fire precautions at a Kerry residential facility.

The Health Infection and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection of Heatherlee nursing home at Lawlors Cross in Killarney last November.

The centre, which accommodates 22 residents, is operated by Mary O'Brien, a registered sole trader.

This inspection, which was carried out to assess compliance with the Health Act, found that Heatherlee nursing home in Killarney failed to meet national standards relating to fire safety.

Inspectors found that one large compartment in the centre was used to accommodate 12 residents, however the inspector could not be assured that residents could be safely evacuated in the event of a fire as compartment evacuations had not been completed.

While daily fire safety checks had been documented to be taking place at the centre, the inspector found that two fire doors were not functioning properly as they wouldn't close.

The centre also failed to comply with the regulation relating to staffing levels with the report citing a lack of staff to support the person in charge.

The hours rostered for cleaning of the centre was also found to be in need of review as there was no cleaner employed at the weekends and bedrooms and shared bathrooms were not routinely cleaned over the weekend, posing a risk of infection transmission.

However, the inspector reported that residents of the centre received good healthcare and support and that bedrooms were personalised with residents own items such as quilts, family pictures and memorabilia.

The centre was found to be visibly clean and residents were extremely complimentary about staff who adhered to effective prevention and control measures, according to the report.

In response, the provider said it'd address all concerns including maintenance of two fire doors and more regular completion of safety checks and fire drills.