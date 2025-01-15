Advertisement
Kerry nursing home disputes HIQA findings

Jan 15, 2025 17:06 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry nursing home has disputed the findings of a report by HIQA, the health watchdog.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out the unannounced inspection of Lystoll Lodge in Skehenerin, Listowel last November.

The HIQA report said significant concerns remained with regards to the governance and management of the service, and the provider's ability to ensure that the service provided was safe.

It also found that a number of allegations and incidents of abuse had not been recorded, recognised, and investigated.

Lystoll Lodge was found to be not compliant in nine areas of care and governance, compliant in seven areas, and to be substantially compliant in three.

Management said in response to the report, that no abuse has occurred in the nursing home whatsoever, evidenced by follow up reports to HIQA post inspection. They said all residents remain safe, happy, and well in the centre.

Lystoll Lodge management said their remit has and always will be to keep their residents safe and well at all times.

