Significant concerns have been raised by HIQA, the State’s health watchdog, about the standard of care at a Kerry nursing home.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) carried out an unannounced inspection of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Skehenerin, Listowel on November 5th last.

The report from HIQA's chief inspector found that the number and skill mix of staff was appropriate to meet the assessed needs of the 46 residents.

However, the report said significant concerns remained with regards to the governance and management of the service, and the provider's ability to ensure that the service provided was safe.

HIQA found that residents and visitors generally expressed their satisfaction with communication, the kindness of staff, staffing levels, the quality of the food and attention to personal care.

However, the inspectors found that a number of allegations and incidents of abuse had not been recorded, recognised and investigated.

On at least two occasions, where residents required hospitalisation following a fall or injury sustained in the centre, these were not submitted to the chief inspector as required.

When inspectors spoke to residents and relatives of those in care, they discovered their complaints were not being recorded either.

In response, Lystoll Lodge says all notifications have been submitted to the authority and a new online based complaints log is now in place monitored regularly.

A number of residents told inspectors that they did not feel safe in the centre, due to the ongoing intrusions into their bedrooms by other residents and their dissatisfaction with how this was continuing to happen.

The health watchdog found a number of staff did not have up-to-date knowledge and skills to respond to and manage behaviour associated with psychological symptoms of dementia.

In response the nursing home states staff had in-house training for complex behaviour after the inspection, completed online training and that behavioural support plans are updated regularly by Nursing Staff .

Call bells were seen not to be working, or were not placed where residents have easy access to them particularly on the first day of the inspection.

Residents' rights to privacy in a number of the twin bedrooms was not protected due to the positioning of the screening curtains.

In response, Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home says the registered provider will ensure the positioning of screening curtains protects the residents' rights to privacy and that all call bells in the centre are fully operational and in use.

Lystoll Lodge was found to be non-compliant in nine regulatory areas, compliant in seven, and substantially compliant in three.

Overall HIQA found that residents had good access to GP services and there was evidence of regular medical review of residents when required.