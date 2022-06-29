Advertisement
Kerry nurses brand pandemic bonus delay as unacceptable

Jun 29, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry nurses brand pandemic bonus delay as unacceptable
The decision to delay the pandemic bonus to Kerry nurses and midwives' is unacceptable.

That's according to industrial organizer with the Irish Nurses' and Midwives Organization Liam Conway.

Mr Conway says the payment was due to be paid on June 30th which has now been pushed back to July 14th.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation says the South/South West Hospital Group & Cork Kerry Community Healthcare have delayed the Pandemic Recognition Payment for nurses and midwives' working at University Hospital Kerry and West Kerry Community hospital.

INMO representative Liam Conway has branded the decision as unacceptable.

He says both employers have continuously delayed the payment to the front line workers who stepped up during the global pandemic and now, nurses feel let down by their employer.

Mr Conway says it's difficult enough to retain nurses and midwives and the delaying of the payment is just another own goal by the HSE.

The INMO representative says they've sought clarity for payment date from both employers.

 

