A councilor says it's vital Kerry County Council works with its counterparts in Clare and Limerick to fully develop the potential of the Shannon Estuary.

Yesterday, the High Court quashed last year's An Bord Pleanála decision to refuse planning permission for a liquefied natural gas terminal in the estuary on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley believes this could lead to a process whereby the Shannon LNG project is finally realised, 17 years after the initial planning application was made.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South, Seán Kelly has welcomed yesterday's High Court's decision to overturn An Bord Pleanála's refusal.

He is calling for an expedited planning decision-making processes, that works efficiently for the country’s growth.

The Planning and Development Act is being finalised in the Oireachtas and MEP Kelly says it's essential projects like Shannon LNG "receive timely decisions".