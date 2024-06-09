Michael Foley re-elected to Listowel LEA in count 2

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley has been re-elected on the second count in the Listowel LEA.

He takes seat number three in the six seat constituency after picking up 89 votes of Mike Kennelly’s surplus, to take him past the quota of 2,095.

The surplus votes of Independent candidate Liam Speedy Nolan will now be distributed.

The race for the remaining seats now hots up, with Michael Leane of Fianna Fáil on 1,777 votes; Tom Barry (Sinn Féin) on 1,714; Jimmy Moloney (FF) on 1,416; Marion Falvey O’Sullivan (SF) on 1,302; Sonny Foran of Aontú on 853 votes; Thomas Harrington (SF) is on 448 votes; John O’Sullivan (IND) on 420; the Green Party’s Oonagh Comerford is on 168 votes; while Rosemarie Smith of the Party for Animal Welfare is on 113 votes.

QUOTA: 2095

Michael Foley, Fine Gael, + 89 = 2131 (ELECT)

Michael Leane, Fianna Fáil, +11 = 1777

Tom Barry, Sinn Féin +29 = 1714

Jimmy Moloney, Fianna Fáil +45 = 1416

Marion Falvey O'Sullivan, Sinn Féin, +10 = 1302

Sonny Foran, Aontu, +8 = 853

Thomas Harrington, Sinn Féin, +2 = 448

John O'Sullivan, Independent, +6 = 420

Oonagh Comerford, Green Party, + 3 = 68

Rosemarie Smith, Party for Animal Welfare +3 = 113