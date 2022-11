A massive 'Raise the Roof' rally is underway in Dublin this lunchtime.

Demonstrators are converging on the city centre from all over the country to send a clear message to government over the housing crisis.

It comes as the country's homeless figures reach another record high of almost 11,400 people without a home.

Advertisement

Kerry musician Breanndán Begley is in attendance.

He says the planning system needs to be looked at.