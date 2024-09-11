Kerry musician among four iconic Irish artists being honoured in new An Post stamps

A Kerry Musician is among four artists being honoured in new stamps remembering iconic Irish voices.

Séamus Begley, who passed away in January 2023 will feature on the stamps, which are being issued by An Post.

The Baile na bPoc native was regarded as one of the country’s best accordion players, and was also a talented singer in both English and Irish.

Sinead O'Connor, Shane MacGowan, and Christy Dignam will also feature on the stamps - which will be available from tomorrow.

Mr Begley's family says this is a wonderful recognition of the impact that Séamus had on people.

The Sinead O'Connor and Shane MacGowan stamps will be for posting letters internationally.