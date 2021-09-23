Kerry MTU students represented at a national protest today

Kerry students will be represented at a national protest today, which is highlighting the lack and cost of student accommodation.

The No Keys No Degrees protest is taking place today at midday outside the Dáil and will be followed by a student sleep-out. The Union of Students in Ireland wants the government to progress purpose-built student accommodation and also to not allow new courses without new accommodation.

The Kerry Campus of the Munster Technological University will be represented at the protest by Education Officer Denis Holton.