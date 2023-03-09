Advertisement
Kerry Mountain Rescue say overnight rescue was difficult but not impossible

Mar 9, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Mountain Rescue say overnight rescue was difficult but not impossible
Kerry Mountain Rescue say a rescue operation on Carrantoohill overnight was difficult but not impossible.

Six people became stuck on the Bone area, on the Eastern Reeks overlooking the Hags Glen; including one female hillwalker who fell.

The alarm was raised at around quarter past four yesterday afternoon, with Valentia Coastguard and Kerry Mountain Rescue Team tasked to the scene.

Weather conditions were so severe at the time, that it was deemed unsafe to send a rescue helicopter to bring the fallen walker to safety.

Gerry Christie, member of KMRT, says the callout, which involved 26 members concluded successfully at 01.30am.

