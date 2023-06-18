Advertisement
Kerry Mountain Rescue respond to callout

Jun 18, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Mountain Rescue respond to callout
Kerry Mountain Rescue was called out to Bóthar na Gíge (ZigZags) Cnoc na Toinne, McGillycuddy's Reeks yesterday afternoon.

They received a call after a female hillwalker had slipped and sustained a lower leg injury while descending the Zigzags.

Team members treated the casualty on scene before stretchering her to Ard na Locha for transfer via landrover to an awaiting ambulance at the trailhead.

The callout concluded at approximately 8pm and involved 18 team members.

Kerry Mountain Rescue is advising all hillwalkers to ensure they have the appropriate footwear to help avoid injury.

