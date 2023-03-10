Advertisement
Kerry Mountain Rescue issue warning ahead of weekend

Mar 10, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Mountain Rescue issue warning ahead of weekend
Kerry Mountain Rescue has issued a warning ahead of the cold snap this weekend.

It's urging members of the public not to go hiking or climbing in icy and snowy conditions, unless accompanied by an experienced climber.

It follows a successful rescue on Wednesday night, where six people were saved from Carrauntoohill in difficult conditions.

Meanwhile, Temperatures are set to plummet well below freezing tonight, with rain, sleet and snow forecast across the weekend.

A status yellow warning for ice has been issued for 15 counties across Ireland, which comes into effect at 7 o'clock this evening.

Met Eireann is forecasting freezing temperatures and widespread frost.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says there will be widespread rain tomorrow afternoon:

 

