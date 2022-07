A Kerry mother has issued an appeal for a missing bag containing vital information about her daughter's cancer treatment.

Lorraine Šebestová, from Tralee, misplaced the bag at an Arrivals setdown area at Dublin Airport.

Advertisement

Inside the bag is medical information about her daughter, Lily Anna, who is suffering from a rare form of cancer.

Advertisement

Lorraine has been in touch with the DAA and Gardaí but is asking the public for any information to contact her.