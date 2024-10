A Kerry minister says she would have loved to have reduced the hospitality sector VAT rate back down to 9%.

Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley from Tralee says other policies were competing for the public purse.

Numerous representatives of the hotel, restaurant and tourism industry have criticised the decision in yesterday's budget to keep the rate at 13% .

She says the €4,000 Power-Up grant is significant and that several other measures have been introduced to support business: