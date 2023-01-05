Kerry MEP urges UK government to restore international standing by co-operating with EU

A Kerry MEP is urging the UK government to restore its international standing by co-operating with the European Union.

MEP Seán Kelly is First Vice-Chair of a series of meetings between MEPs and British MPs in London, under the EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly.

He says the UK should avoid causing more damage to its international standing and long-term strategic interests by failing to maintain constructive relations with the EU.

He says there is an opportunity for the UK to abandon plans for unilateral action on the Northern Ireland protocol, which he says would break international law.

MEP Kelly criticised the lack of representation from Northern Ireland in the Parliamentary Assembly, which will hear from politicians in the Scottish and Welsh parliaments, as well as Westminster.