Kerry MEP Seán Kelly says he will consider a run for the Áras but it’s not a priority for him.

The Fine Gael MEP says his name has been mentioned and people have asked him if he’ll consider running to become the next Uachtaráin nah Éireann.

The country will vote on the next President in November this year, when President Michael D. Higgins’ second term will expire.

Advertisement

MEP Seán Kelly, who’s from Kilcummin, topped the poll in the Ireland South constituency in last summer’s European elections and is a former President of the GAA.

He says he will consider it, but he will also bear in mind that he was only recently re-elected to the European Parliament.