Kerry MEP says proposals to cut use of pesticides can be achieved

A Kerry MEP says proposals to cut the use of fertilisers and pesticides by 2030 can be achieved.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly was speaking following the adoption of the European Commission's new 'Farm to Fork' strategy.

The strategy aims to reduce the environmental and climate footprint of the EU food system over the coming years, by cutting pesticide use by 50% and fertilisers by 20% by the year 2030.

Advertisement

MEP Seán Kelly says these goals can be achieved with new technologies and innovations.