Kerry MEP says politicians need to be more alert to the possibility of spies

Feb 28, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Irish politicians need to wake up to the possibility that they may be targeted by individuals who pose a risk to national or international security.

That's according to Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South Seán Kelly, who's been commenting on a woman who worked for two TDs and has been declared a potential threat to Australia's national security.

Marina Sologub, an ethnic Russian who was born in Kazhakhstan, moved to this country as a child and is an Irish citizen.

As well as working in the parliamentary system, she also worked with Irish Water and the National Space Centre before moving to Australia.

Seán Kelly, who's from Kilcummin, says we need to be alert to the possibility of spies:

