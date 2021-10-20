Advertisement
News

Kerry MEP says Poland has to abide by rule of law

Oct 20, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP says Poland has to abide by rule of law Kerry MEP says Poland has to abide by rule of law
Share this article

MEPs in the European Parliament have slammed the Polish government and its Prime Minister in a debate about rule of law issues in Poland.

The debate followed a ruling earlier this month by Poland's constitutional tribunal, which found that key parts of EU law were incompatible with the country's constitution.

During the debate the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, defended the Court's decision and he accused the EU of blackmail.

Advertisement

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says Poland has to abide by the rule of law:

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus