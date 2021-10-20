Kerry MEP says Poland has to abide by rule of law

MEPs in the European Parliament have slammed the Polish government and its Prime Minister in a debate about rule of law issues in Poland.

The debate followed a ruling earlier this month by Poland's constitutional tribunal, which found that key parts of EU law were incompatible with the country's constitution.

During the debate the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, defended the Court's decision and he accused the EU of blackmail.

Advertisement

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says Poland has to abide by the rule of law: