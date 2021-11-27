Kerry MEP says EU co-operation needed to stand up to “autocratic” Belarus leader

EU co-operation is needed to stand up to the autocratic leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, according to Kerry MEP Sean Kelly.

His comments follow an address to the European Parliament last Wednesday by the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

She told MEPs the regime was trying to weaponise migrants to deliberately undermine the stability and security of Europe.

Advertisement

She also called on the EU to take firm action against the regime in Belarus.

Lukashenko is being accused of funnelling migrants primarily from the Middle East, to the country's border with the EU, and in particular Poland.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says the Belarussian leader's actions recently are 'unheard of':