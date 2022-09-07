Advertisement
Kerry MEP asks European Commission President to help stop clocks going back

Sep 7, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP has asked the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to support a proposal which would stop the turning back of clocks at the end of next month.

Seán Kelly from Kilcummin has campaigned for years to end daylight saving time – when at the end of October clocks go back one hour.

This results in slightly brighter mornings but darker evenings during the winter.

He cites Professor Aoife Foley from Queen’s University Belfast  who says scrapping daylight saving time  could save the average household up to €500 annually on electricity bills.

The Fine Gael MEP admits it’s unlikely agreement on this could be reached between the 27 EU member states and the UK    which Northern Ireland is part of.

But he says we are in an energy crisis  and all efforts should be made to help citizens.

