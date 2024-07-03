Kerry may need 1,500 additional houses a year between now and 2040

Kerry may need an additional 1,500 houses a year between now and 2040.

That’s according to Paul Egan, who is a research officer with the ESRI's economic analysis division.

He was speaking after the ESRI released a report which shows the population is expected to grow to 6.1 million by 2040.

The report estimates between 35,000 and 53,000 new homes will be needed nationwide to cope with this population increase.

Paul Egan, who is from Tralee, says the figures are sensitive and explains what we can expect in Kerry over the coming years: