Advertisement
News

Kerry may need 1,500 additional houses a year between now and 2040

Jul 3, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Kerry may need 1,500 additional houses a year between now and 2040
Share this article

Kerry may need an additional 1,500 houses a year between now and 2040.

That’s according to Paul Egan, who is a research officer with the ESRI's economic analysis division.

He was speaking after the ESRI released a report which shows the population is expected to grow to 6.1 million by 2040.

Advertisement

The report estimates between 35,000 and 53,000 new homes will be needed nationwide to cope with this population increase.

Paul Egan, who is from Tralee, says the figures are sensitive and explains what we can expect in Kerry over the coming years:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Plans unveiled for Castleisland museum in former bookies
Advertisement
Kerry craftspeople to showcase at 2024 Irish Design Works
14 Kerry SPAR stores receive top accolade for retail excellence
Advertisement

Recommended

Horner - Max is a 'hard racer'
Munster announce 2 pre season fixtures
'A tough place to go' - Kerry FC make the 800km round trip to Finn Park tomorrow evening
Kerry craftspeople to showcase at 2024 Irish Design Works
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus