Kerry among counties where thousands of homes will be needed by 2040

Kerry is one of the counties where thousands of homes will be needed by 2040.

Data from the ESRI suggests population growth in all major towns and cities across the country will lead to an overall population growth of 6.1 million by 2040.

Dublin, Cork and Donegal, along with Kerry will need thousands of homes within the next 20 years.

Between 35 and 53 thousand new homes a year will be needed to cope with the increase.

Paul Egan research officer with the ESRI says a number of factors were taken into consideration when calculating the figures.