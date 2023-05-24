Kerry man's Halloween event crowned Europe’s Best Scream Park

An annual Halloween event run by a Kerry couple has been crowned Europe’s Best Scream Park.

Karl O'Connor, from Knocknagoshel, and Sylvia Ridgway’s The Nightmare Realm, won the award at ScareCon, Europe's premier awards and trade show for the scare attraction industry.

The Nightmare Realm began in Tralee in 2009, before expanding in Cork and then Dublin, where it has resided annually since 2016.

The attraction takes three weeks to build, then runs for four weeks around every Halloween.

Each year, the theme changes and visitors are faced with everything from demonic clowns to chainsaw-wielding maniacs, creepy children, sick games, flesh eaters, and rat-infested cells.