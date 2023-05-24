Advertisement
News

Kerry man's Halloween event crowned Europe’s Best Scream Park

May 24, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man's Halloween event crowned Europe’s Best Scream Park Kerry man's Halloween event crowned Europe’s Best Scream Park
Share this article

An annual Halloween event run by a Kerry couple has been crowned Europe’s Best Scream Park.

Karl O'Connor, from Knocknagoshel, and Sylvia Ridgway’s The Nightmare Realm, won the award at ScareCon, Europe's premier awards and trade show for the scare attraction industry.

The Nightmare Realm began in Tralee in 2009, before expanding in Cork and then Dublin, where it has resided annually since 2016.

Advertisement

The attraction takes three weeks to build, then runs for four weeks around every Halloween.

Each year, the theme changes and visitors are faced with everything from demonic clowns to chainsaw-wielding maniacs, creepy children, sick games, flesh eaters, and rat-infested cells.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus