Kerry man killed while competing in Clare motor rally

Sep 24, 2023 19:54 By radiokerrynews
Pixabay
A 37-year-old Kerry man has been killed in an accident while taking part in a motor rally in Co Clare.

Motorsport Ireland has announced that Damien Fleming, who was a native of Kilcummin, was fatally injured today while competing in the fourth stage of the 2023 Clare Stages Rally organised by Clare Motor Club.

He was a co-driver in the car in which he was competing; the driver was uninjured.

The driver of a second car involved in the incident was transferred to Limerick University Hospital.

Motorsport Ireland says the man is in a stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Motorsport Ireland has extended its deepest sympathies to Mr Fleming's family and said he was a highly experienced co-driver who had competed in over 150 events since 2006.

The organisation says: "The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport Ireland and within the wider motorsport community are with the Fleming family, Clare Motor Club and the members of the motorsport community who were present at the scene who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident."

Motorsport Ireland says it will conduct a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the fatal accident.

