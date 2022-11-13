Kerry man honoured at National Garda Youth Awards

The national Garda Youth Awards took place yesterday afternoon in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise.

Patrick Clifford, who’s from Milltown, took home an Individual Award at the event.

This category is for people who are making a positive contribution to their community and making it a better place to live.

Advertisement

Patrick was the overall winner of the Kerry Garda Youth Achievement awards in October.

He received this honor as an acknowledgement of his strength and resilience in taking on the role of sole carer of his three younger brothers following the death of his parents.