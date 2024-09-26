Kerry man accused of murdering his brother to apply to High Court for bail

A man accused of his brother’s murder in Castleisland is to apply for bail in the High Court today (Thursday, 26th September).

41-year-old Fergus O’Connor, of The Village, Scartaglin, Castleisland appeared in Tralee District Court yesterday via video link from Cork Prison.

He is accused of murdering his brother Pádraig O’Connor at 32 An Caisleán Mór in Castleisland on 28th June.

Judge David Waters remanded him in continuing custody until Wednesday, 9th October, when he will appear before Tralee District Court again via video link.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell told the court that a bail application for his client is listed before the High Court tomorrow.