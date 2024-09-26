Advertisement
News

Kerry man accused of murdering his brother to apply to High Court for bail

Sep 26, 2024 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man accused of murdering his brother to apply to High Court for bail
Share this article

 

A man accused of his brother’s murder in Castleisland is to apply for bail in the High Court today (Thursday, 26th September).

41-year-old Fergus O’Connor, of The Village, Scartaglin, Castleisland appeared in Tralee District Court yesterday via video link from Cork Prison.

Advertisement

He is accused of murdering his brother Pádraig O’Connor at 32 An Caisleán Mór in Castleisland on 28th June.

Judge David Waters remanded him in continuing custody until Wednesday, 9th October, when he will appear before Tralee District Court again via video link.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell told the court that a bail application for his client is listed before the High Court tomorrow.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

4 tonnes of litter removed from Kerry beaches
Advertisement
An Bórd Pleanála to rule on proposed new Dingle harbour
Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes tells Tralee court she doesn't want to cost the state any more money
Advertisement

Recommended

Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes tells Tralee court she doesn't want to cost the state any more money
An Bórd Pleanála to rule on proposed new Dingle harbour
Wednesday local GAA fixtures and results
Ireland South MEP says more can be done to protect children online
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus