Kerry Lotto winner comes forward to claim quarter of a million prize

Sep 21, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
The Kerry Lotto player who scooped a quarter of a million euro at the weekend has contacted the National Lottery.

The lucky winner matched five numbers and the bonus in Saturday night’s Lotto draw, after buying their ticket at Carson’s Daybreak in Beaufort.

Arrangements are now being made for them to claim their prize of almost €258,000 (€257,723).

Meanwhile, tomorrow night’s Lotto jackpot is heading for an estimated €17 million.

It’s been rolling for over for three months, and is close to Ireland’s biggest ever win of €18.9 million in 2008.

 

