Kerry Lotto player makes arrangements to collect almost €90,000 winnings

Aug 14, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Lotto player makes arrangements to collect almost €90,000 winnings
A Kerry Lotto player has made contact with the National Lottery headquarters to make arrangements to collect their winnings.

The lucky player won almost €90,000 at the weekend.

This lucky Kerry player matched five numbers and the bonus in Saturday night’s Lotto draw and won €85,936.

They bought their ticket on Saturday in Hegarty’s supermarket and filling station in Muckross, Killarney.

The winning numbers were: 3 ,8, 13, 26, 27, 35, and the bonus number was 38.

There was no winner of Saturday’s jackpot worth €5.9 million.

However, the Kerry player and another player from Monaghan both won the Match 5 + Bonus prize, which saw them each winning over €85,000 each.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the Kerry player has made contact with them and arrangements are being made for them to collect their prize.

