Kerry Lotto player wins almost €90,000

A Kerry Lotto player won almost €90,000 at the weekend.

The lucky player matched five numbers and the bonus in Saturday night’s Lotto draw to secure the winnings.

This lucky Lotto player won €85,936 and the winning ticket was sold on Saturday in Hegarty’s supermarket and filling station in Muckross, Killarney.

The winning numbers were: 3 ,8, 13, 26, 27, 35, and the bonus number was 38.

Anyone that bought a ticket in Hegarty’s in Killarney is being urged to check their tickets carefully.

There was no winner of Saturday’s jackpot worth €5.9 million, but the Kerry player and another player from Monaghan both won the Match 5 + Bonus prize, which saw them each winning €85,936.

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Ruane says the Kerry winner should sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

They should then make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to make arrangements for them to collect their prizes at the National Lottery headquarters.