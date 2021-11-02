Kerry lifeguards prevent 3,100 accidents over summer

Lifeguards on Kerry's 13 Blue Flag beaches and five Green Coast Beaches carried out 26 rescues and performed first aid on nearly 1,200 (1,175) occasions over the summer.

Between June and September, there were 174 lost children reported to lifeguards.

Advice was given to the public on almost 9,600 occasions and over 3,100 accidents were prevented. Data from Kerry County Council shows that beach wheelchairs in Inch, Ballybunion, Banna, Castlegregory and Ballinskelligs were used over 100 times during the 2021 season.