Advertisement
News

Kerry lifeguards prevent 3,100 accidents over summer

Nov 2, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry lifeguards prevent 3,100 accidents over summer Kerry lifeguards prevent 3,100 accidents over summer
Share this article

Lifeguards on Kerry's 13 Blue Flag beaches and five Green Coast Beaches carried out 26 rescues and performed first aid on nearly 1,200 (1,175) occasions over the summer.

Between June and September, there were 174 lost children reported to lifeguards.

Advice was given to the public on almost 9,600 occasions and over 3,100 accidents were prevented. Data from Kerry County Council shows that beach wheelchairs in Inch, Ballybunion, Banna, Castlegregory and Ballinskelligs were used over 100 times during the 2021 season.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus