Kerry Local Enterprise Office are offering 'Start your own business' courses starting on the 12th of September.

There will be both in person and online courses running throughout September and October 2024.

There is a fee of €50 for the full course.

The course will offer business start-up guidance and support to enable the participants to acquire skills and knowledge, and to learn what is involved in running their own business.

For more information, visit the Kerry LEO website.