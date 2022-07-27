Kerry LEO Budget Briefing to take place on September 29th

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office Budget 2023 Briefing is to take place on September 29th.

It’ll be in the Manor West Hotel, Tralee and will summarise the main points arising from the budget, which will be announced on September 27th.

Attendees will learn how the budget will impact their business in the areas of income tax, corporation tax, VAT, pensions, as well as other areas.

The seminar will be delivered by registered tax consultant, Francis Moriarty of PSC Taxation Services.

Those looking to attend need to book in advance via the Kerry Local Enterprise Office website.

https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kerry/Training-Events/ONLINE-BOOKINGS/Budget-2023-Briefing.html