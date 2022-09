Leaving Certificate students in Kerry are reporting to be very happy with their results.

Over 2,000 students in the county got their results this morning.

Nationally, more than 61,000 Leaving Cert students received their results.

These students from CBS The Green in Tralee were very happy with their marks:

Teacher at CBS The Green in Tralee, Ellen McGillicuddy says everyone at the school is very proud of the students’ achievements: