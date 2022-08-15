Kerry leading local authority in dog foul prosecutions

Kerry County Council has been praised for its strict enforcement of dog fouling in the county.

The local authority issued 31 fines for instances of dog fouling last year, compared to none in 2020.

It’s the highest number of fines processed by any council in the country; at least 10 local authorities issued no penalties for dog-fouling last year.

The figures were released as the National Council for the Blind of Ireland launches its annual Clear Our Paths campaign aimed at creating a safer and cleaner environment for people who are blind or vision impaired to get around independently.

Lorna Fitzpatrick, advocacy manager with the NCBI, says enforcement plays an important role in ensuring pathways are clear for those with disabilities and prams.

However, she says, members of the public also need to actively engage in more conversation around preventing temporary obstacles on footpaths.