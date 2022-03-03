Kerry Labour councillor shocked by Alan Kelly's resignation

A Kerry County Councillor for Labour says he was shocked to hear of Alan Kelly's resignation as party leader yesterday.

Tralee councillor Terry O'Brien, who's been a member of Kerry County Council for over 20 years and is a former general election candidate, says he's hugely disappointed.

He believes Alan Kelly was dealt a bad hand at the beginning of his leadership with the Covid-19 pandemic and says he was surprised by the parliamentary party’s lack of confidence in him.

Mr O’Brien is concerned about the implications his resignation will have for rural Ireland, particularly Kerry.