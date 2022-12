A Kerry journalist who has been suspended from Twitter says his ban appears to be permanent.

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, along with reporters from the likes of the Washington Post and the New York Times, had their accounts de-activated overnight.

All had been reporting on the suspension of an account which tracked the private jet of Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Speaking on CNN, the Cahersiveen man says Mr Musk had previously claimed to be a champion of free speech: