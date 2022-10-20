The 23rd Kerry International Film Festival gets underway this evening, with a screening of 'Tarrac', which was filmed in the county.

Over 30 events will take place as part of the festival, which runs until Sunday.

Actress and writer Amy Huberman has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Maureen O’Hara award and she’ll be presented with the award at a special in conversation event on Saturday night.

Over the coming days there'll also be industry events, talks and short film screenings for all ages.

The full programme of events can be found on kerryfilmfestival.com.