Kerry International Film Festival continues over the weekend

Oct 15, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry International Film Festival continues over the weekend
The Kerry International film festival continues throughout the weekend, with a mixture of online and in-person events at a variety of venues.

Now in its 22nd year, the opening night screening featured Death of a Ladies' Man, starring Gabriel Byrne, and was showcased in Cinema Killarney.

The programme also includes a selection of new Irish Shorts Feature Films' and Documentaries, including the Damien Dempsey-centered Love Yourself Today.

Festival Director Ebhe Collins says there's a huge appetite for film in Kerry - and it's a very exciting time to be involved in the business:

 

